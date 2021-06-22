Techie commits suicide for not getting Enfield bike

June 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A 25-year-old techie, who was upset after his parents told him to wait for a few days to get him a new Royal Enfield bike, allegedly committed suicide by hanging self at his house in city on Monday.

The deceased techie is Ajay, a resident of Nrupatunga Road in Kuvempunagar here.

Ajay, who was working as a Software Engineer in Bengaluru, was working from his home in city following lockdown.

A few days ago, he had reportedly asked his parents to get him a new Royal Enfield bike for which his parents had told him to wait for a couple of days.

Upset over this, Ajay is said to have committed suicide when his family members had gone out of the house, according to Police.

Kuvempunagar Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.