Techie commits suicide for not getting Enfield bike
News

Techie commits suicide for not getting Enfield bike

June 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A 25-year-old techie, who was upset after his parents told him to wait for a few days to get him a new Royal Enfield bike, allegedly committed suicide by hanging self at his house in city on Monday.

The deceased techie is Ajay, a resident of Nrupatunga Road in Kuvempunagar here.

Ajay, who was working as a Software Engineer in Bengaluru, was working from his home in city following lockdown.

A few days ago, he had reportedly asked his parents to get him a new Royal Enfield bike for which his parents had told him to wait for a couple of days.

Upset over this, Ajay is said to have committed suicide when his family members had gone out of the house, according to Police. 

Kuvempunagar Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching