SWR introduces online payment system for freight charges in Hubballi Division

June 22, 2021

Hubballi: The Hubballi Division of the South Western Railway (SWR) has, for the first time, introduced online payment system for freight charges in the division.

In a press release on Sunday, it stated that with this, the customers can now pay online through the Freight Business Development Portal of the Freight Operations information System (FOIS) using the State Bank of India’s payment gateway.

According to the statement, the freight payment could be made through net banking, credit card, debit card or any Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Railway has taken a number of digital initiatives such as Online Indenting, electronic transmission of Railway Receipts etc., for the convenience of its freight customers.

Earlier, freight customers had to make the payment through a Demand Draft (DD) or a banker’s cheque. This payment was to be done during working day and working hours of the Bank.

Now, with the introduction of this online payment system, payments can be made 24×7, even during holidays. The logistics for procuring DD, bringing DD and handing over of DD can be avoided with the introduction of this system.

For Railways, payment can be received instantaneously and sending DD for realisation and other processes can be avoided, the press release added.

Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division, said that the successful implementation of online payment system for freight will help to make the process of payment of freight charges simpler, convenient, quicker and transparent. Ease of doing business gets a major boost in the Rail sector with the introduction of online payment system for freight charges.

He requested the freight customers to make use of this facility for a hassle-free transportation of goods.