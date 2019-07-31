‘Technology is growing at a rapid pace’

July 31, 2019

Mysuru: Observing that technology is growing at a very rapid pace, Muzrai Tahsildar Yathiraj Sampath Kumaran has said that vital statistics can be sought at any point of time with the help of advanced technology.

He was speaking at the ‘Statistical Day’ celebration marking the birth anniversary of renowned statistician Dr. P.C. Mahalanobis at the office of the District Statistical Officer here yesterday.

Highlighting the role of statistics in our daily life, Kumaran said that birth and death certificates are easily available today along with all details and this is because of statistical inputs.

Pointing out that statistics provides vital information regarding all aspects of life, he said that Prof. Mahalanobis, a great statistician that he was, brought out the significance of statistics in almost every field and sector.

ZP Chief Planning Officer M.B. Padmashekar Pandey said that statistics plays a key role in everyday life nowadays. Underlining the importance of getting vital statistical inputs in developing growth models, he suggested all the Department to use the benefits and advantages of statistics.

University of Mysore (UoM) Economics Department faculty Dr. Navita Thimmaiah delivered a talk on ‘The objectives of sustainable growth.’

District Statistical Officer N. Krishnamurthy, Assistant Director M. Prakash, Statistical Inspector Divakar, Assistant Statistical Officer K. Rangaswamy, Statistical Planning Officer Rajagopal and others were present.

