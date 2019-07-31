Bharat Ratna to be conferred on Pranab Mukherjee on Aug.8
New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee will be awarded Bharat Ratna on August 8. 

Mukherjee, India’s 13th President was selected for Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in January 2019. 

The announcement had been made in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which also said the award would be given posthumously to social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and noted Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already congratulated Mukherjee for his decades of service to the country. “Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times. He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation’s growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna,” he tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee, who is popularly known as ‘Pranab Da’, had served as the President of the country from 2012 to 2017. The 83-year-old Pranab Da is one of the most respected Congressmen. 

The other Presidents, who had been conferred the Bharat Ratna include Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Rajendra Prasad, Zakir Hussain and V.V. Giri. After a long gap, it is Pranab Mukherjee who has been added to this list.

