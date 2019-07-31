Kadakola PHC turns blind eye to patients’ woes

July 31, 2019

Medical Officer and Pharmacist shoo away patients to Mysuru

Mysuru: All the facilities that are available in Kadakola Primary Health Centre (PHC) have been rendered useless due to apathy of medical officers and other support staff working here, according to report. General public have been heard here saying, almost all the time, if a patient visits this PHC, he/she would be sent to what is termed as ‘Doddaspathre’ by common folk, which means Government Hospital in Mysuru city.

Feeling something fishy, Kannada Geleyara Balaga of Kadakola have complained to the CEO of Zilla Panchayat and District Health Officer. They feel that the staff working in PHC might have struck a deal with city’s private hospitals and hence are turning the patient’s away without giving any treatment.

The ‘Doddaspathre’ in the city, K.R. Hospital, as well as Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children are the two major Government-run Hospitals in city. These two are always crowded with huge number of patients and relatives visiting them for various ailments. One reason behind such a huge crowd here might be that the Government Hospitals and PHCs in Mysuru and surrounding districts are not functioning properly. Probably, they are shooing the patients off.

Hence, people of neighbouring districts like Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu have to either catch a bus to visit these two govt. hospitals in the city or go to any private hospitals. In fact, the Kadakola PHC has all the facilities to treat common ailments and take care of pregnant women including labour and delivery.

The only one readily available facility for those visiting Kadakola PHC is 108 ambulance, which would take them to city govt. hospital. Most of the time, patients would not even get first-aid or front-line treatment for their acute ailments or chronic illnesses.

Public residing in Kadakola are furious about such sad state of affairs and have demanded regular inspection by District and Taluk Health Officers and enquiry into such careless attitude of staff working in the PHC.

In this regard, Kannada Geleyara Balaga has contacted CEO Jyothi and have raised their concerns about the Kadakola PHC staff. As Kadakola is nearer to the highway, if properly managed, patients can be treated and nursed in the PHC itself rather than directing them to the city.

Kadakola PHC has all the basic health facilities including 24-hour health services and other prerequisites during labour and delivery.

The PHC, which was functioning properly earlier, has become useless since 2017. The Medical Officer and other staff are to be blamed for such sad state of affairs. Other than the Medical Officer, 18 support staff have been deputed here to work with well-equipped medical facility and labour room as well as 24 Asha workers for support.

But most of the patients, in particular pregnant women are normally suggested to visit other hospital and sent away by 108 ambulance.

Members of Kannada Geleyara Balaga allege that one Vinayaka, who is working as pharmacist at Kadakola PHC for the past 17 years, has all the decision making authority over other staff. He sends all the patients to Mysuru rather than treating them here itself.

Lack of coordination among officers?

After discussing with Zilla Panchayat CEO about gross negligence on their part in performing their duties, she had on July 6 ordered in writing an enquiry by the District Health Officer and had instructed the District Family Welfare Officer and Taluk Nodal Officer Siraj Ahmed to conduct an enquiry and report within seven days. But Siraj Ahmed is on a tour. As there seems to be obvious delay in regard to taking immediate action on such negligent office staff, one would wonder whether there is lack of coordination among the officers?

Staff strength at PHC

Other than the Medical Officer working at the PHC, the staff include a Second Division Assistant, Senior Male Health Assistant, Senior Female Health Assistant, Pharmacist and Junior Lab Technician, four Junior Male Health Assistants and four Junior Female Health Assistants. Apart from them, four Nurses and a D-Group Employee are also serving here with 24 Asha Workers for support.

Number of pregnant women treated

As per the information garnered through RTI, in 2017, 411 pregnant women have been treated here and only 21 have delivered babies here. Out of 435 pregnant women treated here in the PHC in 2018, only 7 have delivered. As of June 2019, out of 139 pregnant women treated here, only 6 have given birth here and the remaining have been sent to other private hospitals.

