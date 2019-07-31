CM annuls appointments to State-run Boards
News

CM annuls appointments to State-run Boards

July 31, 2019

Bengaluru: Hours after he won the Trust Vote in the Floor of the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa annulled all appointments made to various State-controlled Boards, Corporations, authorities and Commissions.

With the new Chief Minister’s decision, the appointments to nearly 30 Boards and Corporations, made by the previous Congress-JD(S) Coalition Government, stands cancelled.

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar issued a note on Monday, mentioning that Presidents, Vice-Presidents, Directors and Members, appointed or nominated to all State-run Bodies, stood cancelled.

Meanwhile, B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday appointed retired IAS Officer M. Lakshminarayana as his advisor.

Lakshminarayana, a 1987 batch officer, had retired as Additional Chief Secretary a few years ago. 

He had earlier served as Yediyurappa’s Principal Secretary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching