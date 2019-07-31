Cane crushing begins at Chamsugar Factory

July 31, 2019

Maddur: After a long wait, crushing of sugarcane resumed at Chamsugar Factory in Bharatinagar of the taluk on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Factory Vice-President Mani said that the dues of farmers who had supplied sugarcane to the Factory last year, will be cleared by Aug.15.

Maintaining that the Factory will stick on to the Government guidelines on cane price, Mani said that the Factory had paid the cane suppliers in two instalments last year. But this time, the farmers will be paid in full at once, he added.

Observing that cane supplies to the Factory may see a dip this time due to lack of rainfall, he expressed confidence that the Factory may witness a rise in supplies if there was good rainfall in the coming days.

Appealing the farmers to forget the past, wherein the Factory had defaulted on timely clearance of dues, Mani reassured the sugarcane growers that money will be paid to them in a single instalment.

He further said that farmers have already started brining sugarcane to the Factory in lorries, bullock carts, tractors etc.

Earlier, special pujas were performed and the first lorry, tractor, bullock cart to arrive at the Factory were given gifts.

Channarayapatna Sugar Factory General Manager Nagaraj, Deputy General Manager M. Ravi, Chamsugar officials Manimaran, Sudheendra Katti, Nithish and others were present during the occasion.

