Will KSRTC ply direct buses from Mysuru to Whitefield
Voice of The Reader

Will KSRTC ply direct buses from Mysuru to Whitefield

Sir,

This refers to Dr. Shyamprasad’s letter in SOM dated April 18 on the above subject. His suggestion will definitely help a good number of passengers.

Nowadays KSRTC buses are dropping passengers at Satellite bus station at Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru.

As a result, passengers travelling towards Whitefield, HSR Layout and other parts have to spend a lot of money on autos and cabs (the cost of this conveyance is almost 6 to 10 times more than KSRTC bus fare from Mysuru to Bengaluru!).

Besides this, the ladies and elderly people will have safety and security problems on account of late hour journeys. It will be a people-friendly scheme to introduce buses from Mysuru to Whitefield, Electronic  City, Manyata Tech Park etc., where majority IT/BT companies are stationed.

Will the concerned authorities consider this proposal?

– H.R. Raviprakash, Mysuru, 29.4.2017

May 3, 2017

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Will KSRTC ply direct buses from Mysuru to Whitefield”

  1. Pingback: Woes of a bus commuter from Mysuru to Electronics City - Star of Mysore
  2. Murthy says:
    February 18, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Yes, it is really very good suggestion, and a service from Mysore to Whitefield-Kadugodi is urgently required. It would save lot of time hazzles and also travelling time.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching