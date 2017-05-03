Will KSRTC ply direct buses from Mysuru to Whitefield

Sir,

This refers to Dr. Shyamprasad’s letter in SOM dated April 18 on the above subject. His suggestion will definitely help a good number of passengers.

Nowadays KSRTC buses are dropping passengers at Satellite bus station at Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru.

As a result, passengers travelling towards Whitefield, HSR Layout and other parts have to spend a lot of money on autos and cabs (the cost of this conveyance is almost 6 to 10 times more than KSRTC bus fare from Mysuru to Bengaluru!).

Besides this, the ladies and elderly people will have safety and security problems on account of late hour journeys. It will be a people-friendly scheme to introduce buses from Mysuru to Whitefield, Electronic City, Manyata Tech Park etc., where majority IT/BT companies are stationed.

Will the concerned authorities consider this proposal?

– H.R. Raviprakash, Mysuru, 29.4.2017