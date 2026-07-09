Tender awarded a year ago… US-Iran war delayed tar supply

July 9, 2026

Mysuru: Following a series of reports published by Star of Mysore, highlighting the pathetic condition of roads at Hebbal Industrial Area (HIA) in the city, the authorities have finally woken up to address the situation.

A report titled ‘Bad roads haunt industrialists, workers at Hebbal Industrial Area’, had been last published in SOM on June 17, 2025, that had caught the attention of officers.

General Secretary of Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) Suresh Kumar Jain told Star of Mysore, the tender for works had been awarded a year ago, but the works had been delayed due to the disruption in the supply of bitumen (tar) due to the ongoing US war against Iran (Iran is the major supplier of Bitumen to India and several other countries, through port). Now, the works have been launched with grants from Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC).’

“The industrialists have brought to the notice of MLA Devegowda that, the road should meet the standard requirements for the hassle free movement of 80-tonne capacity multi-axle goods vehicles from Belavadi Industrial Area to Mysore Export Centre. The MLA has assured to match the requirements, with additional funds,” added Jain.

The road was last asphalted by Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in the year 2009.

Over a period of time, the stretch of road was damaged, forcing the Hebbal industrialists and other industries associations to submit memoranda to authorities concerned to redo the road.