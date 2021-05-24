Tepid response for MMC&RI’s Medical and Nursing staff recruitment drive

May 24, 2021

Just 27 aspirants turn up for 242 posts till 11.30 am

Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID scare has not only struck common man but also the Medical and Nursing fraternities, as hardly a handful of aspirants turned up at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) for recruitment of Specialist doctors, Junior doctors and Nursing staff through a direct interview this morning, for posting at COVID Hospitals.

The scare seemed to be very much evident as the MMC&RI’s recruitment drive saw only a few aspirants attending the interview that began at 10.30 am. Interview will continue through the day.

The MMC&RI had issued a notification of the recruitment a few days ago for appointment to 18 posts of Senior Resident (Medicine) with qualification of M.D. in General Medicine, 14 posts of Senior Resident (Pulmonology) with M.D. in Pulmonary Medicine, 22 posts of Senior Resident (Anaesthesia) with M.D. in Anaesthesiology, 29 posts of Junior Resident with MBBS and 159 posts of Nursing Officer with GNA or B.Sc (Nursing).

The appointment was purely on a contract basis for a period ranging from 3 to 6 months, with postings at New Super Speciality Hospital, Trauma Care Centre, PKTB and ED Hospitals.

The MMC&RI had scheduled the direct interview at its premises at 10.30 am today. But an hour into the interview (till 11.30 am), only 20 aspirants had turned up for Nursing posts, while one candidate each for Senior Resident (Medicine) and Senior Resident (Pulmonology) and five aspirants for Junior Resident posts, had attended the interview. Interestingly, there was literally no response for Senior Resident (Anaesthesia) posts, as no candidate had turned up till then, according to sources. The aspirants were required to carry their academic records both in original and duplicate (photocopies) for scrutiny.

Sources in the MMC&RI attributed the lukewarm response to COVID scare as all those recruited will be deployed for service at COVID Care Centres and Hospitals coming under MMC&RI.

The recruitment committee is headed by MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, with the Principal, Heads of all Departments and Medical Superintendents of all Hospitals attached to MMC&RI as members.

The MMC&RI has fixed a monthly salary of Rs. 2.5 lakh for Senior Resident doctors, Rs. 1.10 lakh for Junior Resident doctors and Rs. 28,000 for Nursing staff.

