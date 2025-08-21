Thanks to President Murmu’s visit…

August 21, 2025

Bogadi road gets much awaited re-asphalting

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Mysuru to participate in the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations (60th anniversary) of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) on Sept. 1, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials have taken up pothole-filling and re-asphalting works on the road from Bogadi Ring Road junction to Kukkarahalli Lake junction.

Along with re-asphalting of Bogadi Main Road, the MCC Zone-4 will also be taking up pothole-filling works at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh and re-asphalting of roads, construction of footpaths, storm water drains and other repair works at a cost of Rs. 1.25 core in its limits ahead of Dasara.

The officials will also take up similar works on Hunsur Road, SJCE Road, Gokulam Main Road and KRS Road — all the works are scheduled to be completes within 10 days.

DC reviews preparations for President’s visit

With President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to visit the city on Sept.1, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy held a preparatory meeting at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here this morning. Asking the officials to make all necessary preparations for the President’s visit to the city, Reddy said that officials must be careful enough to ensure that there are no lapses in following the protocol.

Pointing out that the President would stay at Radisson Blu Plaza during her visit to the city, the DC directed the officials to take necessary steps in this regard.

Instructing the Police to provide necessary security for the President’s visit and also to ensure that no untoward incidents or security lapses take place, he directed the officials to repair all the roads that the President would travel. He said that the MCC, Mysore Development Authority (MDA) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities should take the responsibility for repair and maintenance of roads from Radisson Blu to AIISH.

Stating that the Health Department should take responsibility for meeting any medical emergencies as per the protocol, he asked the Department officials to keep a full-fledged ambulance and to deploy Doctors and other medical staff for the President’s medical care, if the need arises.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP – Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and other officials attended the meeting.