Thanks to President Murmu’s visit…
News, Top Stories

Thanks to President Murmu’s visit…

August 21, 2025

Bogadi road gets much awaited re-asphalting

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Mysuru to participate in the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations (60th anniversary) of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) on Sept. 1, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials have taken up pothole-filling and re-asphalting works on the road from Bogadi Ring Road junction to  Kukkarahalli Lake junction.

Along with re-asphalting of Bogadi Main Road, the MCC Zone-4 will also be taking up pothole-filling works at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh and re-asphalting of roads, construction of footpaths, storm water drains and other repair works at a cost of Rs. 1.25 core in its limits ahead of Dasara.

The officials will also take up similar works on Hunsur Road, SJCE Road, Gokulam Main Road and KRS Road — all the works are scheduled to be completes within 10 days.

DC reviews preparations for President’s visit

 With President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to visit the city on Sept.1, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy held a preparatory meeting at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here this morning. Asking the officials to make all necessary preparations for the President’s visit to the city, Reddy said that officials must be careful enough to ensure that there are no lapses in following the protocol.

Pointing out that the President would stay at Radisson Blu Plaza during her visit to the city, the DC directed the officials to take necessary steps in this regard.

READ ALSO  Lecture on ‘classroom modifications for kids’ at AIISH

Instructing the Police to provide necessary security for the President’s visit and also to ensure that no untoward incidents or security lapses take place, he directed the officials to repair all the roads that the President would travel. He said that the MCC, Mysore Development Authority (MDA) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities should take the responsibility for repair and maintenance of roads from Radisson Blu to AIISH.

Stating that the Health Department should take responsibility for meeting any medical emergencies as per the protocol, he asked the Department officials to keep a full-fledged ambulance and to deploy Doctors and other medical staff for the President’s medical care, if the need arises.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP – Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and other officials attended the meeting.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching