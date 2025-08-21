Finding Mummy…

August 21, 2025

Karnataka and Kerala Forest staff to conduct joint operation to reunite elephant calf with its mother

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka and Kerala Forest Department staff have decided to conduct a joint operation to reunite a three-month-old female elephant calf with its mother.

The calf, which got separated from its mother, had appeared at Sultan Bathery in Kerala and again spotted at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve area in Karnataka after three days.

The elephant calf had entered a Government School premises at Pulapalli in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad district, four days ago. But on Tuesday, it had reportedly crossed a swollen river in Kerala border and was spotted near Kadagadde at D.B. Kuppe Range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The Forest staff, who observed that the calf was weak and hungry, had fed it.

Following advice from the veterinarian, goat milk was collected from surrounding villages and tribal hamlets and fed to the calf as cow’s milk could cause health issues. The Forest staff also stayed with the calf the entire night anticipating the arrival of the mother elephant to take back her calf but in vain.

As the mother elephant did not come, Antharasanthe Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Madhu contacted Wayanad Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Varun and ACF Ajith and informed them about the elephant calf. ACF Madhu suggested that the calf be reunited with its mother as it is just three-months-old and it would be a challenge to protect and nurture it.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka and Kerala Forest Department personnel have decided to conduct a joint search operation to trace the mother elephant and reunite the calf with it.

On Aug. 19, a search operation was launched at the forest area near Pulapalli and in case the suspected mother elephant is spotted, the calf would be led near it to observe its behaviour. If the adult elephant displays affection towards the calf, the Forest staff will heave a sigh of relief or else they have decided to take care of the calf.

In the meantime, local residents informed the Forest staff that a female elephant has been found wailing near a tribal hamlet in Kerala following which the Forest staff have decided to conduct a search operation in that area.