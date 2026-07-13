The sensible noble heart of Mysuru

July 13, 2026

By Shubha Sanjay Urs

From the archives: KB uncle (in beard) with my grandpa late Jayadeva Raje Urs (holding a placard) during a protest march by journalists in Mysuru.

K.B. Ganapathy seen with (from left) Mysore Royal Family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Joint Secretary (Retd.), Cabinet Secretariat, Ravi Joshi and Author Ashvini Ranjan during the 8th edition of Mysuru Literature Festival held at Hotel Southern Star in city on July 6, 2024.

One year ago, I lost an inspiring soul and a dear person — K.B. Ganapathy of Star of Mysore. I always addressed him as KB uncle.

My first encounter with him was through my family, my grandpa late Jayadeva Raje Urs, former MLC/ MLA of Hinkal, who played a key role in many developments in the city. He also ran the evening Kannada daily ‘Sankranthi.’

KB uncle often spoke of those days. He told me on many occasions how my Jay Thatha had mentored him in his early days at SOM and how he had walked beside him when journalists gathered to demand Government support to run their papers (see pic. above). From that moment, I sensed in him a warmth and a genuine curiosity about life that I would come to deeply cherish.

KB uncle was more than a media personality. He was a supporter of the arts, a promoter of literature and a man who believed in nurturing voices from all sections of society.

In 2017, when I decided to host Mysuru’s first-ever Literature Festival on 4th June, featuring both English and Kannada, it was he who encouraged me.

He gave us the much-needed media space in both Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra. His consistent presence at the festival every year was proof of his unwavering support and genuine interest.

Through the Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, we do reach out to society in many ways, we were once part of a food kit distribution drive in a neighbouring district.

When I asked who was supporting the other group, the gentleman in charge told me, “It’s KBG. He sponsors the meals, but he doesn’t want his name anywhere.” I became aware that he also led quietly in charity.

In 2024, I was honoured to speak at the Directors’ Round Table at the Jaipur Literature Festival, where festival directors from across the world share their experiences.

During a book release in Mysuru, I mentioned this to KB uncle. He said, “Such news should be shared. Why didn’t you tell me? From now on, don’t forget.”

I went again in 2025. As soon as the panel discussion ended, I sent him the photo and details. He published it the very next day. When I returned, I called to thank him personally. He asked what my special moment at the festival was.

I told him about a compelling session titled “Two Sages: Gandhi and Tolstoy.” It featured Gopalkrishna Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and Daniil Tolstoy, great-grandson of Leo Tolstoy.

The session explored the deep ideological bond between the two figures and how Tolstoy’s writings, particularly The Kingdom of God is Within You and his Letter to a Hindu, shaped Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence and satyagraha.

KB uncle’s childlike curiosity never waned. He always sought to learn and connect. Later that month, when I met him socially, he approached me with a simple yet profound request. He said, “I’d like to shake hands with the hand that shook hands with Tolstoy’s great-grandson.”

That was KB uncle. Curious, kind and deeply human.

His words and his spirit reminded me of the importance of curiosity, kindness and support. His presence brought cheer to every gathering, every festival and every moment we shared.

Today, I deeply miss him and the warmth he brought into our lives. His absence leaves a quiet void, but his legacy of curiosity and kindness continues to inspire us all.