Thindi Mela comes to Mysuru

GTD to inaugurate Mela tomorrow at 12 noon

Mysuru: Buoyed by the success of the first Thindi Mela organised in city last year, the second season of Sri Bhagyalakshmi Nammura Thindi Mela will be held from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26 at Maharaja’s College Grounds. A big stage is getting ready, where the artistes will perform and small stalls with special water-proof tents are also being put up at the venue.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate the Mela tomorrow at 12 noon. MP Pratap Simha and MLA L. Nagendra will be the chief guests.

Speaking to press persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Director of Bengaluru-based Bhagyalakshmi Enterprises, Tanay Bysani said that Mysureans can enjoy more than 600 vegetarian food items including traditional snacks and desserts under one roof.

As many as 150 stalls have been put up at the Grounds where people from different parts of Karnataka like Bengaluru, Hassan, Davangere, Bijapur, Hubbali, Mysuru and other parts will be sharing their respective region’s delicacies.

Similar food melas have been successfully conducted in various parts of Karnataka including Tiptur, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Bengaluru. The idea behind this is to popularise the products of the company besides exploring the culinary skills of home-makers.

There will be an entry fee of Rs. 20 per person, besides special entry tickets priced at Rs. 300 and Rs. 750 (VIP) for all the four days, to watch the performances.

Seating arrangements have been made for visitors to enjoy food items with their family.

Various cultural events and competitions have been planned to make this event successful. Competitions like Mysuru Adige Maharani, Mysuru Muddu Magu and Sakath Jodi, painting and drawing, dance and fancy dress contests have been organised.

Comedian Sudha Baragaru will present a comedy show on Nov. 23 at 6 pm. On Nov. 24, Kannada Playback Singers Vijay Prakash, Anuradha Bhat and team will present a musical evening. ‘Beat Gurus’ will be held on Nov. 25 at 6.30 pm.

On Nov. 26, ‘Sihi Kahi’ Chandru will take part in a live cooking programme from 3.30 pm to 6 pm and Mimicry Gopi will entertain the audience at 6.30 pm. A cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh will be given for Karnataka Adige Rani contest winner. This prize will be distributed next year after conducting such shows across Karnataka.

There is adequate space for parking in the grounds. The whole place is being barricaded to prevent ticketless entry and the venue will be made to look green in the form of terrace garden with pots and plants placed on platforms, he said.