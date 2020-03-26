Third positive case in Mysuru

March 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 35- year-old male, resident of Mysuru, has been tested positive for Coronavirus today.

As per present history the person has no travel history and contact history. However, he was with quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud and has been in contact with many health care professionals.

The case is isolated at a designated hospital in Mysuru. The detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine, according to Mysuru DC.