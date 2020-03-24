Lathi-wielding Cops patrol Mysuru

March 24, 2020

Echo of Corona Lockdown in Karnataka till March 31

Mysuru/Mysore: The entire city of Mysuru wore a completely deserted look today on the second day of the lockdown announced by the State Government to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

The State Government on Sunday night had announced lockdown in nine COVID-19 affected districts, including Mysuru. But on Monday, the Government extended the lockdown to the entire State till Mar.31.

Barring milk, vegetables, fruits shops, medical shops, grocery shops, petrol bunks, some Government offices, Banks, ATMs and such other emergency services, all other commercial activities have come to a grinding halt in the city, following strict enforcement of lockdown.

As part of enforcement of the lockdown, Police have set up check-posts on all entry and exit roads of the city — Nanjangud Road, Hunsur Road, Manandavadi Road (H.D. Kote Road), KRS Road, T. Narasipur Road, Bannur Road, Bengaluru Road and Mahadevapura Road — to prevent people from travelling.

The Police were seen wielding lathi on motorists who ventured on to the roads for unnecessary errands. As part of lockdown enforcement, the City and District Police have ordered Curfew under Section 144(3) of Cr.PC, which has forced people to stay indoors.

Ugadi shoppers

But tomorrow being Ugadi, one of the most important festival of the State, people were seen standing in queues in front of vegetables, fruits and grocery shops to make purchases. The Police were seen regulating the customers in order to ensure that there was no crowding.

The Police were also seen making regular announcements through Public Address Systems fitted atop Department vehicles, asking the people to co-operate with the lockdown by staying indoors.

Even as the city remains completely shut, the MCC is utilising the opportunity to fumigate roads and lanes. The MCC Pourakarmikas were also seen sanitising some frequently visited Bank ATMs by spraying disinfectants.

Meanwhile, the Health Department is taking care of all persons who are under Quarantine at the New District Hospital on KRS Road and also those who are Home-Quarantined.

The Mysuru District Administration has drawn staff from various Departments, including MCC, MUDA, Agriculture, Horticulture, Revenue and RDPR, for effective enforcement of the lockdown. Already, all public transport including Railway services have been suspended till Mar.31. However, Goods Trains and vehicles transporting essential commodities have been allowed to ply.

At K.R. Hospital

K.R. Hospital staff were not allowing anyone inside the Hospital except for emergency cases. Many people, in particular villagers were totally clueless as they could not either stay at the hospital or return to their villages as there was no transportation available. Indira Canteen in the Hospital premises served breakfast (idli and pulav) for Rs. 5 but most of the customers were Hospital staff.

Devaraja Market

People had gathered at Devaraja Market to purchase vegetables and fruits, but the crowd was thin and buyers had to pay more prices for vegetables.

One kilo of beans was Rs. 80, carrot Rs. 80, beetroot Rs. 40, lady’s finger Rs. 60 and capsicum Rs. 50. Flowers such as chrysanthemum was also high at Rs. 50 to 80 a metre and one kilo of yelakki banana was Rs. 50 to 70.

Transgenders stay indoors

The Coronavirus Pandemic has forced hundreds of transgenders, who used to seek alms from the public at Bus Stands, Railway Stations and such other public joints and junctions, to stay indoors.

The city-based Ashodaya Samiti, which has hundreds of members from transgender and sexual minority communities, has paid Rs. 3,000 each to over 80 of its members as advance to buy ration and other essential commodities in the wake of the lockdown.

The Samiti which covers the transgender community from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts is doing its bit to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, by conducting awareness programmes for the past few days, according to the Samiti Secretary Bhagyalakshmi.

No Domestic flights: There will be no flight operations from Mysore Airport from midnight today till Mar.31, according to Airport Director R. Manjunath.

