Impact on children won’t be severe: DHO
News

Impact on children won’t be severe: DHO

June 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite more than 5,000 children — as per conservative estimates — in the age group of 0 to 10 being hit by COVID-19 since the first wave, the Mysuru District Health Officer (DHO) has clarified that the impact of the third wave will not be of that severity as is being projected. 

Citing statistics, DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad said that the effect of the potential third wave is being analysed based on the infection pattern in the first wave and the second wave and it is not right to say that the third wave will majorly affect children and a majority of them will be infected. 

“Since March 2020 in Mysuru, there are 1.63 lakh infections and the data says only two to three percent of the children have been affected. In June this year, out of 19,000 positives, only 700 children (3.6 percent) were infected. And till date, nine child deaths have been reported,” he clarified. 

