MLAs distribute Tablet PCs to degree students

June 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Tablet PCs to 1st year students of Higher Education were distributed to students symbolically at two Government Colleges here this morning. This is as part of the State Government’s ambitious scheme of distributing 1.55 lakh Tablet PCs to the students of Government Colleges following upgradation in the teaching methodology in tune with new National Education Policy (NEP).

At a function held at Maharani’s Commerce & Management College for Women on Valmiki Road, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra distributed Tablet PCs symbolically to the students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

S.B. Appajigowda, Joint Director, Department of Collegiate Education, said that the distribution of Tablet PCs was as part of the smart class concept envisaged by the Government. This will enable the students to sit in the college corridors to listen to lectures beamed from the centralised system.

Dr. Mahadevaswamy, Principal, Maharani’s Commerce & Management College, Dr. B.T. Vijay, Lead College Principal, Dr. K.K. Padmanabha, Principal, Maharani’s Science College and Mahesh, Superintending Engineer, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), were present.

In another function held at Govt. First Grade College, Kuvempunagar, Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas gave away Tablet PCs symbolically to students of Kuvempunagar and Siddarthanagar First Grade Colleges (FGCs). He said that Prime Minister Modi aims to make India a global leader by 2030. As part of this, a lot of impetus is being given to Higher Education. Accordingly, a new NEP is being implemented to prepare youths for all sectors. NEP is being implemented from the current academic year but in a phased manner. The State Governments have been given special financial aid to change the mode of teaching in Government Colleges to prepare the students for the future challenges.

Dr. N. Ragini, Principal, Government FGC, Kuvempunagar and Dr. Raviprakash, Principal, Government FGC, Siddarthanagar, were present.