Poor response to ‘Voluntary Checking Points’

June 23, 2021

City Police resume random vehicle checking drives

Mysore/Mysuru: The over 10 ‘Voluntary Checking Points’ or ‘Self-Checking Points’ at all Traffic Sub-Divisions where people can walk into the counter to check if there are any traffic violation cases booked on their vehicles has received poor response from the people.

These voluntary centres have been shelved for now due to the lockdown and they will start functioning as soon as the lockdown is lifted. These kiosks were opened across the city from Apr. 1 this year as part of new people-friendly rules formulated after the death of a two-wheeler rider while escaping a Police documentation check drive at Hinkal in March this year.

The kiosks were open between 10 am and 5 pm every day and from Apr. 1 till Apr. 28 (before lockdown), only 597 people voluntarily paid fine and the Police managed to collect Rs. 3,67,300. After Apr. 28, not a single rupee was collected from the kiosks and the situation worsened during lockdown.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that they have not discontinued the Voluntary Checking Points. “We will reopen them after the lockdown and give one more chance for people to pay voluntary fines instead of burdening themselves with violation fines,” he said.

On an average, when the traffic checking on the roads were in full swing, every day the traffic Policemen used to book more than 500 cases. “There are thousands of violators but they have not opted for these unique Voluntary Checking Points and it is a sad development,” said a Police officer.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police have started the vehicle checking drive at various circles, roads and junctions in city, combining it with lockdown violation penalisation and seizing of vehicles under the provisions of Disaster Management Act. “Every day we are booking motorists for helmet-less riding, speaking over phone while driving; triple riding and the likes and we are booking an average of 150 to 200 cases. Also, people who violate lockdown norms too are being booked.