3.4 lakh children likely to be hit during third wave: Panel

June 23, 2021

“Ensure ‘ring immunisation’ of all adults around children on a war-footing”

Bengaluru: The high-level expert committee set up by the State Government to analyse, advise and control the third wave of COVID-19 has estimated that around 3.4 lakh out of the total 2.3 crore population in the State, who are in the 0-18 age group might get infected during the peak of third wave.

The 13-member Committee headed by eminent Cardiologist Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty submitted its 92-page interim report to Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa yesterday where it has recommended reopening of schools and colleges in a staggered manner.

The Committee arrived at three models of best, worst and moderate case scenarios depending on the virulence and transmissibility. For the worst case scenario, Karnataka will need 27,205 general beds, 13,602 ICU/HDU beds and 54,409 COVID Care Centre beds. For the moderate case situation, the State will need 23,804 cases, 6,801 HDU/ ICU beds and 43,358 CCC beds. Similarly, for the best case scenario, the State will need 13,602 general beds, 6,801 ICU/ HDU beds and 30,605 CCC beds.

“Based on the projections by Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), 80-85 percent of children are likely to get mild disease (asymptomatic). Most of these children can be managed at home with clear guidelines on home isolation. About 15 percent of infected children may not have facilities for home isolation and may require COVID Care Centres (CCCs),” the Committee has said.

Augmenting facilities

The report which is yet to be formally accepted by the Government reads, “The existing COVID facilities and Special Neonatal Care units (SNCUs) should be augmented; the number of beds available should be enhanced by at least 10 percent. These facilities should have provisions to allow the parents to be with the child; separate areas could be earmarked within the COVID Care facilities for the children and their parents.”

Other than increase in infrastructure, the report recommended strengthening of HDU/ ICU care within existing paediatric facilities for managing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The report also noted that there is a need to strengthen existing health facilities, particularly District Hospital and secondary care facilities for provision of assured non-COVID-19 critical care. The report further detailed the need for hiring adequate manpower like from specialist doctors to nurses and equipment from basic measuring tape to non-invasive ventilators at an institute level.

Ring immunisation

The Committee also feared that any further delay in reopening of schools could make children vulnerable to malnutrition, child labour, child marriage, trafficking and begging. It has recommended that the Government must focus on vaccinating the entire staff members of all colleges and schools in order to create “ring immunisation” of all adults around children on a war-footing.

“Ring immunisation means vaccinate all adult members of a child/children’s family, school staff, transport vehicle staff, boarding staff and others who directly come in contact with a child in schools and in the family. Besides, the Government must announce Rs. 2 lakh insurance coverage to all students who are not eligible for vaccination yet, which will encourage parents to send their wards to schools,” the Committee said.