Thousands take part in Udyoga Mela at KSOU

August 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The day-long Udyoga Mela (Job Fair) organised by the city- based KSOU (Karnataka State Open University), in association with the District Employment Exchange Office, began at the Convocation Hall of the University in Muktagangothri campus on Hunsur Road here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the Job Mela, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse said that as many as 103 top companies had confirmed their participation in the Mela, out of which 88 companies have taken part to recruit candidates.

Pointing out that though the candidates have the required qualification and skills for getting a job, they fail in their attempts because of lack of exposure to job opportunities. This Mela provides a platform for such candidates, with qualifications ranging from PUC to Post-Graduate degrees, to find a suitable job in accordance with their qualification, the KSOU VC said.

Noting that as many as 70,000 students have enrolled with KSOU, which has been providing  a wide range of courses for over 25 years, Prof. Halse said that the Job Mela has recorded 4,100 online registration while a good number of other candidates  from across the State are queuing up for on-the-spot registration.

KSOU Registrar Prof. S.K. Naveen Kumar, Dean (Academic) Prof. Ramanatham Naidu, Dean (Study Centre) Dr. N.R. Chandregowda, KSOU Employment officer Prof. R.H. Pavitra, CIQA (Centre for Internal Quality Assurance) Director Prof. R. Niranjan Raj and others were present on the occasion.

