Property registration fee increased from 1% to 2% of overall value: 100% Fee Hike…

August 30, 2025

With effect from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Buying or registering property in Karnataka will become costlier starting tomorrow (Aug. 31), as the State Government has doubled the registration fee.

Until now, the fee stood at 1 percent of the property value, but from Aug. 31 it will be levied at 2 percent.

This decision has been taken in the wake of the Department of Stamps and Registrations, consistently falling short of its revenue targets during 2024-25 and the first quarter of 2025-26.

Earlier, the State levied a 5 percent stamp duty on the guidance value of a property, a 1 percent registration fee, a 0.5 percent cess and a 0.1 percent surcharge, adding up to 6.6 percent. With the registration fee now doubling to 2 percent, the total fee payable for property transactions will rise to 7.6 percent from tomorrow, Sunday.

The Department of Stamps and Registrations has struggled to meet its financial targets for two consecutive years. Against a target of Rs. 26,000 crore in 2024-25, the Department collected only Rs. 22,500 crore.

For 2025-26, the annual target has been set at Rs. 28,000 crore, but in the first quarter ending June 30, collections were already short by 35 percent compared to projections.

Guidelines for applicants

To ensure a smooth transition to the revised rates, the Department has issued instructions for applicants.

Those who had already secured appointments by paying the old registration fee, or who had paid the fee but not yet obtained an appointment, are required to pay the difference amount through the official portal using the same login credentials.

SMS notifications with detailed instructions will be sent to registered mobile numbers. For documents that have already been submitted and are under verification, the registration fee will be recalculated at the revised 2 percent rate, and applicants will be informed of the updated amount payable before completing the payment process.

JDA and GPA

The Government has also doubled the registration fee for Joint Development Agreements (JDA) and General Power of Attorney (GPA) for JDAs from 1 percent to 2 percent. The impact of this change is expected to be significant as they involve large parcels of land, directly affecting real estate sector.

In Mysuru, preparations have been completed to enforce new order. “Applicants must comply with updated procedure to avoid delays in processing. Helpdesk support and detailed step-by-step instructions will also be made available on official portal,” said Nanjangud Sub- Registrar Vivek, speaking to Star of Mysore.

The five Sub-Registrar Offices in Mysuru city are at Mysuru East on Dr. Rajkumar Road, Mysuru West near Vijayanagar Water Tank, Mysuru North at Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarbad, Mysuru South at Ramakrishnanagar and at Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Office premises. Nine more Sub-Registrar Offices are in T. Narasipur, Bannur, Nanjangud, K.R. Nagar, Mirle, Periyapatna, Bettadapura, Hunsur and H.D. Kote.

