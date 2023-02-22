Three-day Indian Pharmacological Society Annual Conference from tomorrow

February 22, 2023

Former cricketer Javagal Srinath to flag off awareness walkathon on Feb. 24

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, and Mysuru Local Chapter of Indian Pharmacological Society have organised a three-day 52nd Annual International Pharmacological Society Conference – 2023 (IPSCON – 2023) with the theme ‘Future Challenges of Pharmacology for Health and Well Being’ at Sri Rajendra Auditorium of JSS College of Pharmacy in Shivarathreeshwara Nagar here from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Conference Organising Secretary Dr. K.L. Krishna said that the conference will be inaugurated on Feb. 23 at 4.30 pm. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal and AIIMS Jammu President Dr. Y.K. Gupta, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), New Delhi Vice-Chancellor Dr. R.K. Goyal and Ranchi Veterinary College former Dean Dr. B.K. Roy will be the chief guests. JSS AHER Registrar Dr. B. Manjunatha and Indian Pharmacological Society General Secretary Dr. B. Kalakumar will be the guests of honour while Indian Pharmacological Society President Dr. Shivaprakash Rathnam will preside.

Three eminent Pharmacologists will be honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for their contribution in drug discovery and development. Besides, 10 teachers will be given ‘Best Teachers Award’ and four Pharmacologists will be presented ‘Fellow of Indian Pharmacological Society (FIPS).’

Walkathon on Feb. 24

Besides, a walkathon will be taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near Palace North Gate at 6.30 am on Feb. 24 to create awareness about health. Former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath will lead the walkathon by flagging off the event. Winners will be given a cash prize of Rs. 5,000 (first), Rs. 3,000 (second) and Rs. 1,000 (third).

The conference will feature scientific talks from 110 eminent speakers from India and from across the globe. More than 1,000 delegates from across the country will take part in the three-day event. There will be 17 scientific sessions comprising symposiums, plenary lectures, distinguished lecture series, current scientific updates, brainstorming sessions and panel discussions. Eight researchers will be delivering ‘Orations talk.’ Best oral presenters will be awarded up to Rs. 50,000 cash prize. There will be an expo of scientific equipment, publishers and pharmaceutical companies. Pre-conference workshop was held today.