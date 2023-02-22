Former JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj joins Congress
News

Former JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj joins Congress

February 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, who had quit BJP late last year, joined the Congress Party at the KPCC Office in Bengaluru on Monday, the party which he had served two decades ago.

Sandesh Nagaraj, who is also a Film Producer, had joined the BJP ahead of the Legislative Council polls from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar in 2021, after he was denied the JD(S) ticket.

This is the second stint for Sandesh Nagaraj in the Congress. Nagaraj, who served as MUDA Chairman when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister, had contested the 2004 Assembly polls from Chamaraja Assembly segment on a Congress ticket, which he however lost to H.S. Shankaralingegowda (late) of the BJP.

