‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ play’s 50th performance in Mysuru on Mar. 19

February 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The staging of Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa’s play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ (The Real Dreams of Tipu Sultan) is surging towards its 50th performance.

The play was first enacted at Rangayana’s Bhoomigeeta on Nov. 20, 2022, which became a huge hit. Later, the Rangayana team embarked on a State-wide tour, with the second phase of the tour coming to an end. The third phase will be commencing this week, with the performance of the play at Thirthahalli’s Shantaveri Gopalagowda Rangamandira on Feb. 23 and subsequently at Kushalnagar on Feb. 25 (Kushalnagar Kala Bhavan), at Kuvempu Rangamandira in Chikkamagalur on Feb. 27 and 28, at Gubbi Veeranna Rangamandira in Tumakuru on Mar. 2, at T. Channaiah Rangamandira in Kolar on Mar. 7, at Dr. Rajkumar Rangabhavana in Chamarajanagar on Mar. 9 and finally at Mysuru Rangayana (Bhoomigeeta) on Mar. 12.

After the third phase, the staging of the play will resume with the performance of the 49th edition after Mar. 12 at Srirangapatna, the date and venue of which is yet to be finalised.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa told Star of Mysore that the play is running to a full house at all venues. Pointing out that it has been planned to stage the 50th performance of the play at Rangayana itself on Mar. 19, he said that even before the play could be staged, speculations were doing the rounds that ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ play will lead to communal disturbances and disharmony. But belying all speculations, the play has been staged successfully without any untoward incidents.

Maintaining that the play has been a success in all parts of the State, he clarified that entry was through a ticket and no tickets were given for free.

Referring to his book ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ which was released amidst controversy, he said that the petitioners who had gone to Court seeking a stay on the release of the book, have now withdrawn their petition. “It is a victory of sorts for me as the petitioners have voluntarily withdrawn their petition in the Court.

“Now with the success of the play, all unnecessary rumblings and opposition have died down. The success of the play can be marked by the fact that over 300 Mutt Seers together watched the play at a single venue at Kalaburagi,” he said.