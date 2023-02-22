Government Employees Association warns of indefinite stir

February 22, 2023

Bengaluru: Disappointed over the move of the State Government with regard to implementation of recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission, the Karnataka State Government Employees Association has decided to launch an indefinite stir from Mar. 1, if their demands are not met by that time.

Karnataka State Government Employees Association has expressed its outburst against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for not making a mention of Seventh Pay Commission in the recent State Budget. In this backdrop, an emergency executive committee meeting of the Association was convened only to put forth various demands before the Government.

The demands are as follows: Seeking of interim report of Seventh Pay Commission and implement 40 percent of fitments applicable from July 1, 2022. Revoke New Pension Scheme and re-implement Old Pension Scheme in Karnataka State too on the lines of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. A deadline of seven days will be given to fulfil these two important demands. If the demands are not addressed, all the State Government employees, staff of all Corporations and Boards, aided institutions will go on strike from Mar. 1, by staying away from work, according to Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

By abstaining from work, the Association has taken a step to turn the heat on the Government, as decided in the meeting.