MCC puts brakes on BJP, Congress poster war

February 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the heated poster war between ruling BJP and principal Opposition party Congress in the State, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has started cracking down on sticking posters on Government owned buildings in the city, that mar the beauty of the structures otherwise.

This follows the instructions of Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka, prompting MCC officials to pull up their socks and take action under the direction of their Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy.

BJP has been pasting posters BJPiye Bharavase (BJP is the hope) along with those of its Government’s achievements.  On the other hand, Congress has launched a campaign by pasting posters – Burude Bharavase Saku (Enough of false promises) next to that of BJP’s publicity materials.

MCC has launched a drive to remove these posters, thus putting brakes on the tussle between both the national parties ahead of  general elections.

As a first step, the posters are being removed from the walls of Government buildings and compound, while the stickers are being covered with a coat of white paint, as no Government premises can be used to paste posters, fix banners and flex boards.

However, of late, such publicity materials have turned into an eyesore, like how the cinema posters were defacing public places a decade ago. Hence, MCC has taken a step to restrain such activities.

It is also being mulled over to remove all types of posters and banners in public places in the coming days, according to unconfirmed sources, as MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy could not be reached for confirmation in this regard.

