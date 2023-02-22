Urging BJP Government to vacate Vidhana Soudha: Farmers to besiege DC’s Office in Mandya tomorrow

February 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the BJP Government was demeaning the struggle of farmers and protests, thousands of farmers, under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, urging the BJP Government to vacate Vidhana Soudha, will lay siege to the Mandya DC’s Office tomorrow (Feb. 23).

Announcing this at a press meet held at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road here yesterday, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha President Badagalapura Nagendra said that over 5,000 farmers along with cows, buffaloes, sheep, chicken and dogs in 101 tractors and bullock carts will lay siege to the Mandya DC’s Office at 11 am tomorrow.

Farmers and members of various organisations, including women and youths from Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagar and other districts will participate, Nagendra added.

Pointing out that various organisations have been staging protests by erecting tents at the congested Freedom Park in Bengaluru and even those staging protests since a year are also there, but the BJP Government was looking at their protests and struggle as a dust, Nagendra said: “keeping the welfare of farmers in mind, we too had staged overnight protests for 100 days in Mandya and had also staged a protest by fasting for six days. Though Minister K.C. Narayanagowda, who is from the district, passed by the protest spot and takes rest at the nearby Inspection Bungalow (IB), he did not meet the protesters nor heard the grievances.”

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are coming to the State frequently, Nagendra said that they have decided to stage protests by displaying black flags and banners during the visits of Modi and Amit Shah.

Speaking about the fight between IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS Officer D. Roopa, Nagendra said that the two officers should be suspended for at least six months. He said that the Government should construct a wrestling arena at Bengaluru Race Course and allow the two officers to fight there.

Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha State General Secretary Prasanna N. Gowda, Rajya Raitha Sangha District President Hosur Kumar, District General Secretary Hosakote Basavaraju, leaders P. Marankaiah, Myruru Taluk Hon. President Naganahalli Vijayendra, Taluk General Secretary Mandakalli Mahesh and others were present at the press meet.