Auto drivers’ protest on Feb. 24 against bike taxis

February 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Auto drivers of city will stage a protest against the State Government by wearing black bands and displaying black flags while plying autos on Feb.24, if the State Government fails to take action against bike and scooter taxis and bike rental services, said Mysuru Autorickshaw Services Trust President B. Nagaraju.

Addressing press persons at Patrakartara Bhavan on Monday, he said that though legal action was initiated against white board scooter and bike taxis which were offering services by violating Regional Transport Office (RTO) rules, a two-wheeler taxi company successfully obtained a stay order from the High Court and complained that  the State Government was not taking steps to vacate the stay order of the Court.

“We met the State Advocate General through our advocate M.R. Suryakumar and appealed him to get the stay order vacated. But nothing has happened till now. The Government should at least initiate steps to vacate the stay order soon, failing which we will ply our auto wearing black bands on Feb. 24 to protest against the Government,” he said adding that the proposed protest on Feb.24 is not restricted to just Mysuru city but will be held across the State, till they get justice.

