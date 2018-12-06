Three-day Police Annual Sports Meet begins in city

Mysuru: A three-day Annual Sports Meet organised by City Police commenced this morning at CAR Grounds here.

The Sports Meet includes running for 100 mts, 200 mts and 800 mts, long jump, shot put and javelin throw separately for men and women. Also, included are badminton, kho-kho, volleyball and football for officers.

Inaugurating the Sports Meet, Principal District and Sessions Judge S.K. Vantigodi opined that Police personnel were selected based on good physical fitness and suggested all of them to participate in sports activities to rejuvenate mind and body.

He contended that Police should be alert for 24 hours to tackle any emergency. He further said that winning or losing was not important in sports as what matters most is participation with a sportive attitude. He added that all government employees should develop an aptitude for sports and games.

City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao, DCPs Dr. Vikram V. Amathe, Vishnuvardhan, Channaiah, Mounted Company Commandant Praveen Alva and others were present.

In the 800 mts race for men, the first three winners were Mahesh, M.D. Nagendra and G.A. Ravi Kumar. The winners in 100 mts run for women were Lakshmi, Ratnamma and Kousalya.

Sessions Judge Vantigodi presented prizes to the winners.

Best Sportspersons of the Meet will be feted. About 500 Police personnel from all divisions are participating in the event which will conclude on Dec. 8.