Organic carbon content in soil is diminishing at an alarming rate in State: Soil Scientist

Mysuru: “The content of organic compound in soil which is important for agriculture is fast diminishing in the State because of rampant use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides,” opined Dr. Rajanna, Soil Scientist, KVK, Suttur.

Delivering a talk as part of World Soil Day, organised at Mysuru Zoo yesterday, Dr. Rajanna said that there was a deficiency of 55 per cent in zinc content in the soil in the State which can lead to increase in the number of people with diabetes who consume food cultivated in these areas and added that due to continuous efforts, the zinc level in Mysuru was above normal.

Elaborating on the variety of soils, Dr. Rajanna said 39 per cent of soil was acidic, 58 per cent normal and 3 per cent alkaline and warned against the use of groundwater from places with saline soil besides asking people to avoid borewell water in such places. “After harvesting crops, natural manure should be used to protect the soil which in turn will help farmers reap good crops.”

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Zoo Executive Director Ajith Kulkarni, DCFs Hanumanthappa and Sidramappa Chalkapure and others were present.

December 6, 2018

