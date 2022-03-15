Three killed, over 40 injured as KSRTC bus falls into gorge

March 15, 2022

Hanur: Three passenger including a woman were killed and more than 40 injured when the KSRTC bus in which they were travelling from Kollegal to P.G. Palya fell into a gorge after the driver lost control of the bus near P.G. Palya in the taluk yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Shivamma (70) and Sannarayappa (70) of Maliganatta village and Ramesh (30) of P.G. Palya. While Shivamma died on the spot, Sannarayappa and Ramesh breathed their last while being rushed to Holy Cross Hospital at Kamagere. Those injured have been admitted to Kollegal Sub-Division Hospital and six children who have sustained serious injuries have been admitted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

Details: Yesterday, the KSRTC bus with about 85 passengers, including 27 children, was proceeding from Kollegal to P.G. Palya and when it neared Maliganatta village, the bus driver is said to have lost control of the bus which fell into a gorge at about 3 pm.

Villagers, who were working in nearby agricultural fields, on hearing screams, rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers from the bus. The injured were rushed to P.G. Palya PHC and about 39 passengers, who had sustained severe injuries, were shifted to Kollegal Sub-Division Hospital. Among 39 injured passengers, 33 have been admitted as in-patients and the remaining six were shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, MLA Narendra, who is attending the Assembly Session, on learning about the incident, contacted the officials concerned and collected information from them.

He then held a talk with District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Vishweshwaraiah and instructed the DHO to provide necessary medical care. The MLA then contacted the Kollegal KSRTC Depot Manager and instructed him to visit the family of the deceased persons and take steps to provide compensation as per the rules.

BJP leader Venkatesh, on learning about the accident, took steps to send ambulances and other vehicles to the spot to shift the injured to hospitals. His action has been appreciated by the public.