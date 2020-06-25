Three months on, KSRTC resumes AC bus services

June 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After a gap of over three months, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has resumed AC bus services in a phased manner from today.

Temperature inside buses will be maintained at 24-25 degrees Celsius as per the norm. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, blankets will not be provided in the night-service buses and passengers must carry their own blankets.

From the Mysuru Sub-Urban Bus Stand (Rural Division), four AC bus service has begun on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route, two buses each to Madikeri and Virajpet and one bus to Manipal has been resumed. The number of passengers have been restricted to 20 and the frequency and the number of buses will be increased based on demand, said R. Ashok Kumar, KSRTC Rural Divisional Controller.

Before a bus leaves the KSRTC station, it is fully sanitised and all the passengers will be thermal-screened to check their temperature. Even at the end-point or destination, the buses will get sanitised, he added.

KSRTC City Divisional Controller Nagaraj said that there are no plans as yet to start the AC bus service within the city. All the IT companies in Hebbal area have asked the staff to work from home and as such, there will not be a demand for AC buses. Also, the existing normal bus service too is operating with empty buses most of the times as people are still scared to board a bus, he said.