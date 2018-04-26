Three of family from Kerala meet watery grave at Kabini backwaters
Mysuru:  Three members of a family from Kerala met a watery grave yesterday when they had gone for a picnic to the backwaters of Kabini, near the Karnataka-Kerala border. The incident occurred in Goluru of H.D. Kote taluk in  Mysuru District.

The unfortunate victims are Chalakal Baby (53), daughter Anitha (18) and son Ajit (24). Anitha was bathing in the backwaters when she slipped and fell and was drowning. Her father, Baby, seeing her drowning went to her rescue and he also slipped and cried for help. Seeing that both his sister and father were drowning, Ajit went to their rescue and also was not able to save them and instead he also drowned.

The other picnickers, who heard their cries for help, were shocked at this sudden turn of events and most of them returned from the place.

As the picnic spot is in Karnataka-Kerala border, the case was registered in Kerala’s Pulpalli Police Station.

The bodies were recovered this morning and after post mortem in a nearby Government hospital, the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

The villagers in the area demanded that a warning board be put up at the backwaters picnic spot about the dangers of bathing in the water.

