3,374 are in fray for 224-seat Assembly

Bengaluru, Apr. 26 – As many as 3,374 nominations, including 259 from women, have been received for the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls. In all, 4,888 sets of nominations have been received from candidates.

Nominations closed on Tuesday and scrutiny began yesterday. April 27 is the last date for withdrawal. In the 2013 elections, as many as 3,692 nominations were filed, they included 744 women. But actually there were only 2,948 candidates finally in the fray.

To allay any fears over the performance of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Election Commission of India will be introducing new generation M-3 EVMs in seven Assembly segments in State and it will be expanded across the country.

‘’We want to assure voters that EVMs is a safe mechanism for Indian elections and there is no need for any apprehension. The EC is upgrading its mechanism of conducting elections and now we have this M3 machines which will be deployed across India during the 2019 general elections, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told reporters yesterday.

MYSURU STATISTICS

In all, 197 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the 11 Assembly constituencies. The papers of over 14 candidates have been rejected after scrutiny and the papers of 183 candidates have been accepted.