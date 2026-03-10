Tibetans observe National Uprising Day

March 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day, hundreds of Tibetans from Hunsur, Bylakuppe and Kollegal camps, took out a procession in the city this morning.

The procession which commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises at Palace North Gate, passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road and Vinoba Road, before culminating near Old Deputy Commissioner’s office along Hunsur Road.

The procession was taken out as part of Tibetan National Uprising Day, held annually on Mar. 10, in commemoration of the 1959 uprising in Lhasa, Tibet, where thousands of Tibetans took to the Streets to protect the Dalai Lama and oppose Chinese control. The day marks the beginning of the resistance against Chinese occupation of Tibet. It is also a day of remembrance for those who died in the 1959 uprising and a demonstration of the ongoing struggle for Tibetan freedom.

Candle light demonstration

A day ahead of the National Uprising Day, Tibetans staged a candlelight demonstration in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North gate late last evening.

The demonstration was organised under the joint aegis of Middleway Tibetan Youth Congress, Regional Tibetan Women’s Association and Mysuru Tibetan Students Association.