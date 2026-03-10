Tibetans observe National Uprising Day
News

Tibetans observe National Uprising Day

March 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day, hundreds of Tibetans from Hunsur, Bylakuppe and Kollegal camps, took out a procession in the city this morning.

The procession which commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises at Palace North Gate, passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road and Vinoba Road, before culminating near Old Deputy Commissioner’s office along Hunsur Road.

The procession was taken out as part of Tibetan National Uprising Day, held annually on Mar. 10, in commemoration of the 1959 uprising in Lhasa, Tibet, where thousands of Tibetans took to the Streets to protect the Dalai Lama and oppose Chinese control. The day marks the beginning of the resistance against Chinese occupation of Tibet. It is also a day of remembrance for those who died in the 1959 uprising and a demonstration of the ongoing struggle for Tibetan freedom.

Candle light demonstration

A day ahead of the National Uprising Day, Tibetans staged a candlelight demonstration in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North gate late last evening.

The demonstration was organised under the joint aegis of Middleway Tibetan Youth Congress, Regional Tibetan Women’s Association and Mysuru Tibetan Students Association.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching