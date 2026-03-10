Author Srikrishna Alanahalli’s ‘Samagra Kathegalu’ released

March 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A single-volume compilation of short stories by distinguished Kannada novelist Srikrishna Alanahalli, titled ‘Samagra Kathegalu,’ was released by veteran writer Devanur Mahadeva at his residence in city yesterday.

The 232-page anthology brings together three clusters of Alanahalli’s short stories, ‘Taptha,’ ‘Phoenix’ and ‘Incomplete Stories.’ The book has been published by ‘Amulya Pustaka Prakashana,’ with cover design by Sudhakar Darbe and inside designs by JRM Designs.

In Kannada literature, Srikrishna Alanahalli is regarded as one of the most sensitive writers who captured rural life, the nuances of human relationships and the spirit of nature with remarkable depth. He holds the distinction of being the youngest recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award.

His novels ‘Kaadu’ (1972), ‘Parasangada Gendethimma’ (1978) and ‘Bhujangayyana Dashavathara’ (1982) are considered milestones in Kannada fiction, several of which were later adapted into films and translated into English, German, Russian and several Indian languages.

Speaking at the release, Devanur Mahadeva recalled his close association with Srikrishna and said his friendship with writers of ‘Navya’ literary movement had influenced his own literary journey.

Among those present were Srikrishna Alanahalli’s wife Vinutha Alanahalli, son Pradyumna Alanahalli, daughter Krutika Alanahalli, son-in-law Kannan and Publisher Krishna Chengadi.