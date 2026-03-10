Woman watching TV robbed of her gold chain
News

Woman watching TV robbed of her gold chain

March 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A miscreant, who barged into a house, has snatched a gold chain, weighing 30 grams, from an elderly woman, who watching TV in her house. The incident took place at about 10 pm on Mar. 7 at Chamaraja Mohalla and the woman, who lost her gold chain, is 69-year-old P. Indrani, a resident of D. Subbaiah Road in Chamaraja Mohalla.

In her complaint, Indrani has stated that she was sitting near the door of her house and was watching TV when a man barged into the house and smeared a chemical on her face causing burning sensation to her eyes.

The man not only snatched her gold chain but also twisted her hands before fleeing from the house. By the time Indrani washed her face and came to the front door, the man had fled by then.

Lakshmipuram Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

