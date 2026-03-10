Attention Diversion: Two women rob elderly lady of her gold chain in bus
Attention Diversion: Two women rob elderly lady of her gold chain in bus

March 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Two women have reportedly robbed an elderly lady of her gold chain after diverting her attention in a bus.

The woman, who lost her gold chain, is 60-year-old Neelamma, a resident of Yaraganahalli here.

On Mar. 5 evening, Neelamma was travelling in a bus from Bellur Cross to Mysuru where two unidentified women carrying a baby boarded the bus at Srirangapatna. One of the women asked Neelamma to give her the window seat as the baby may vomit while travelling, to which Neelamma refused.

Later, when the bus arrived at Manipal Hospital Junction, the two women dropped a few coins on Neelamma and when Neelamma bent down to pick up the coins, the women cut Neelamma’s 400-gram gold mangalya chain and got down from the bus at LIC Bus Stop and went away.

Neelamma, who reached her house found that her gold mangalya chain was missing and then realised that the two women had robbed her gold chain after diverting her attention and lodged a Police complaint.

NR Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

