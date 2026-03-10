Couple ends life over trivial issue
News

Couple ends life over trivial issue

March 10, 2026

Two-year-old daughter survives; performs parents’ last rites

K.R. Pet: A couple died by suicide at their rented house in Jayanagar Layout at K.R. Pet yesterday morning, while their two-year-old daughter survived after the father reportedly attempted to suffocate her.

The deceased have been identified as Darshan (29) and his wife N.L. Divya (25). Their daughter, who had been rendered unconscious, was rushed to a private hospital where she was treated and is said to be out of danger.

Divya, daughter of Lakshmana Gowda and Sunanda of Natanahalli village, had completed a Pharmacy course. Darshan, son of Ganesh Gowda and Manjula of Hosakote village, was working as a taxi driver.

The couple, who were in love, had married three years ago with the consent of their families and were living in Jayanagar Layout.

Police said, Divya had been urging Darshan to start a medical store using her qualification, while Darshan reportedly told her he would consider it after completing the construction of a house. An argument over the issue is believed to have taken place yesterday morning.

Suffocation attempt

After Darshan left the house, Divya died by suicide by hanging. When Darshan returned home later, he was shocked to find her hanging.

Police said, he then allegedly tried to suffocate his daughter with a pillow. When the child became unconscious, Darshan is believed to have assumed that she had died and later hung himself. Before taking the extreme step, Darshan reportedly called his brother and informed him about the incident.

READ ALSO  Threshing Crops on Road: Car catches fire after driving over millet straw strewn on road

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani, K.R. Pet Town Inspector Sunilkumar and other Police personnel visited the spot.

The bodies were shifted to MIMS Hospital in Mandya for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family members.

In a poignant moment, the couple’s two-year-old daughter performed the last rites for her parents and the bodies were cremated on the same pyre.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching