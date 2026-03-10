Rejuvenation works begin at Varuna Lake

March 10, 2026

Total estimate Rs. 9.75 crore; adventure activities temporarily suspended

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the State Government’s administrative approval for the rejuvenation and beautification of Varuna Lake in Mysuru at an estimated cost of Rs. 9.75 crore, the Mysuru District Administration has announced that all water adventure activities at the Lake will be temporarily suspended due to ongoing development works.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has taken up a comprehensive project that includes desilting the Lake, installation of fence, developing the vehicle parking area and installing a Natural Biological System (NBS) to scientifically treat polluted water flowing into the Lake.

An official said that the boats have been shifted and the draining of Lake water has begun which may take about 15 days to complete.

Spread across 164 acres near Chikkahalli village under Varuna Gram Panchayat limits in Mysuru taluk, the Lake is expected to be transformed into a clean and tourist-friendly waterbody. Once rejuvenated and beautified, facilities such as a recreational park, zip lines and boating are planned to enhance the Lake’s appeal.

At present, the Lake is polluted due to sewage inflow from Varuna hobli, Vajamangala Gram Panchayat, layouts approved by the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), Chikkahalli village and nearby residential areas.

District Administration, Tourism Department initiative

In collaboration with the District Administration and the Tourism Department, tenders have already been floated to introduce boating and other water adventure activities at Varuna Lake.

Officials said that draining the Lake completely is necessary to carry out the technical works smoothly. As a result, Outback Adventures, which has been operating water adventure activities at the Lake, will halt all such programmes until the works are completed.

The District Administration clarified that the suspension is temporary and that activities will resume once the development project is completed.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who also chairs the District Tourism Development Committee, said the initiative aims to make Varuna Lake more attractive and environmentally sustainable for visitors.

He appealed to the public and tourists to cooperate with the administration during the development phase, noting that the project will enhance the Lake’s potential as a sustainable tourism destination.

Water quality ‘D’ category

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Aleem from Outback Adventures said that water quality tests conducted by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had classified the Lake under the ‘D’ category, indicating potential health risks for visitors.

“Based on the advice of Lake Conservationist Anand Malligavad, Natural Biological System (NBS) technology has been chosen to treat the water, conserve the Lake ecosystem and improve its aesthetic appeal. He has suggested installing four to five filtration units so that sewage water can be treated before entering the Varuna Lake,” he said.

The project received approval from the CNNL Estimate Review Committee on Oct. 30, 2025 and from the Board of Directors on Nov. 18, 2025.

Subsequently, the Water Resources Department issued an order on Dec. 29, 2025, granting administrative sanction for the project titled “Rejuvenation of Varuna Tank by Natural Biological System (NBS) under the Achukat of DDUC.”