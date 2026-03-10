Over 3 lakh Mysore Silk sarees sold in 3 years
News

Over 3 lakh Mysore Silk sarees sold in 3 years

March 10, 2026

Bengaluru: Over the past three years, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Limited has produced a total of 3,10,667 Mysore Silk sarees, of which 3,09,659 have been sold, according to data shared in the Assembly.

YearSarees soldNet salesNet profit
2022-202398,277Rs. 206.35 croreRs. 46.75 crore
2023-20241,08,035Rs. 248.40 croreRs. 73.40 crore
2024-20251,03,347Rs. 296.20 croreRs. 101.15 crore

To increase the supply of silk fabric used for sarees, 30 additional electronic jacquard looms have been installed. These machines are already operational and together generate an additional 7,500 metres of silk fabric every month.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching