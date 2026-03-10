Over 3 lakh Mysore Silk sarees sold in 3 years

March 10, 2026

Bengaluru: Over the past three years, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Limited has produced a total of 3,10,667 Mysore Silk sarees, of which 3,09,659 have been sold, according to data shared in the Assembly.

Year Sarees sold Net sales Net profit 2022-2023 98,277 Rs. 206.35 crore Rs. 46.75 crore 2023-2024 1,08,035 Rs. 248.40 crore Rs. 73.40 crore 2024-2025 1,03,347 Rs. 296.20 crore Rs. 101.15 crore

To increase the supply of silk fabric used for sarees, 30 additional electronic jacquard looms have been installed. These machines are already operational and together generate an additional 7,500 metres of silk fabric every month.