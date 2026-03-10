Mysore Silk demand echoes in Assembly

March 10, 2026

High local orders may push Govt. to temporarily stop online sales

Bengaluru: The huge demand for traditional Mysore Silk sarees produced by Government-run Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Limited dominated discussions in the State Assembly yesterday, with legislators across party lines urging the Government to increase production and strengthen the historic institution.

The discussion culminated in Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh announcing that the State Government had dropped the proposal of building a stadium inside the KSIC’s Filature Factory (silk thread reeling unit) premises at T. Narasipur. The Factory is the mother unit that supplies thread to the weaving units in Mysuru and Channapatna.

5 am queues and token systems

Raising the issue, Krishnaraja BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa said there was huge demand for KSIC Mysore Silk sarees. He pointed out that customers often queue up as early as 5 am outside factory outlets to obtain tokens to purchase the sarees.

“There are queues as early as 5 am to get tokens to buy Mysore Silk sarees at factory outlet. We even receive calls from people asking if we can arrange these sarees for them,” he said.

Questioning the Government’s approach, he asked why production was not being increased despite the huge demand for the sarees across the country.

“When there is such huge demand, why is the Government not thinking of increasing production and expanding the business? These sarees are in demand across the country,” he said.

Responding to the issue, Minister Venkatesh said KSIC currently produces around 300 to 350 silk sarees a day. He attributed the high demand to the superior quality maintained by the organisation.

“The demand is high because of the top quality. Women examine the sarees carefully and buy them only if there is not even a minute defect,” he said. The Minister said the Government was working to increase production but would not compromise on the quality of raw materials used in the manufacturing process.

“We are trying to produce more sarees, but we need to procure quality raw materials and cannot compromise on that. There is also stiff competition, as traders from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra come here to purchase cocoons,” he said.

He added that during sales, offering discounts on slightly damaged sarees, customers begin queuing up outside outlets as early as 3 am.

Online sales

To simplify saree sales, KSIC has introduced an online purchase system that allows international customers and buyers from other Indian States to order Mysore Silk sarees directly.

Venkatesh also announced that online sales would be temporarily stopped in order to meet the demand at physical outlets.

“Online sales allowed people across the country to buy this product. Since there is a lot of local demand for the sarees, we are planning to stop online sales. First, we will meet demand at our outlets. Once production increases, we will resume online sales,” he said.

Plight of employees highlighted

However, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticised the Government over the treatment of workers at the production unit. He said he had visited the facility and alleged that workers were paid only Rs. 3,000 per month during the first 11 months of work.

“Imagine how they manage their lives. After the appointment, the salary increases only to around Rs. 15,000. The organisation has made a profit of Rs. 96 crore this year, yet there are plans to shut down the facility,” Ashoka alleged.

He also opposed a proposal to acquire land in T. Narasipur, stating that the erstwhile Mysore royal family had gifted it.

“You talk about development and want to build a stadium on this land. The organisation is making profits and people queue up for more than three hours to buy Mysore Silk sarees. At this stage, should the Government strengthen the institution or shut it down?” he asked.

Minister claims misinformation

Responding to the concerns, Venkatesh said the issue related to land in the Chief Minister’s Varuna Constituency and suggested that misinformation had been spread. “The demand for Mysore Silk sarees is real. Whatever is produced gets sold within a day. We will drop the plan to acquire the land,” he said.

Ashoka later thanked the Minister for announcing that the land would not be acquired.

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh also spoke in support of KSIC, highlighting the global reputation of Mysore Silk.“My relatives in the US call me, saying they have been unable to buy Mysore Silk sarees even after trying for two months. This institution should not be closed. It has a rich history and should be strengthened with more funds,” he said.

Leaders welcome Govt. decision

The State Government’s decision to drop the plan to build a stadium inside the KSIC Filature Factory premises at T. Narasipur is welcome. It is a victory for the organised struggle. Many BJP leaders, including myself, had joined the workers’ protest and we had also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to abandon the project. — Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MP for Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency

The Government has dropped its plan to construct a stadium in KSIC premises. I thank Opposition Leader R. Ashoka for standing at the forefront of the struggle and keeping his word. I also appreciate MLA Srivatsa for raising the issue in the Assembly and MP Yaduveer for supporting the protest. My thanks also to young leaders Arjun Ramesh, Deepu, Thotada Basavarajappa, the KSIC employees, political leaders, the media and Arenahalli Dharmendra Kumar of ‘Mysoorina Kathegalu’ for strengthening the movement to preserve KSIC. — Prathap Simha, former MP

For the past three weeks, the ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ organisation, along with factory workers and several associations, had been protesting against the proposed stadium. The struggle has now borne fruit. We welcome Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh’s statement that the stadium plan will be dropped and urge the Government to modernise the factory with advanced equipment. — Parashuramegowda, General Secretary, ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’