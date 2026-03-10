Doctors’ strike to hit OPD services from tomorrow

March 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Outpatient Department (OPD) services at Government Hospitals across Mysuru district are likely to be severely affected from tomorrow as doctors and other medical staff have called for a State-wide indefinite strike.

The strike has been called by the Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) in collaboration with the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Employees’ Central Association and other cadre staff associations. The key demands include adequate and timely supply of medicines to Government Hospitals, amendment to the Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules, which have not been revised since 1973 despite a Government mandate to amend them every three years and preparation of seniority lists of all cadres in the Health Department.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, KGMOA District President Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed said that as the first phase of the protest, OPD services will be suspended at all Government Hospitals from Mar. 11 to 15, while only emergency cases will be attended to. Doctors and staff will also wear black bands as a mark of protest.

“If the Government fails to address our long-pending demands by Mar. 15, the strike will be intensified from Mar. 16 with doctors and support staff abstaining from work indefinitely,” he said.

Dr. Mohammed Shiraz said OPD services in about 170 Government Hospitals and health centres across the district, including the District Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital and V.V. Puram Maternity Hospital, will remain closed.

However, K.R. Hospital, Maharajakumari Krishnajammanni Trauma Care Centre, Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital and PKTB Hospital, all attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), as well as Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research will function as usual.

Video conference with CM today

Expressing hope for a last-minute resolution, Dr. Shiraz said, office-bearers of the Association will hold a meeting with the Chief Minister through a video conference this evening. “If the talks are satisfactory, the strike will be called off tonight. Otherwise, the protest will begin as planned from tomorrow,” he said.