24.10-acre land row at Kurubarahalli Sy.No. 4: Scam caught but No action!

March 10, 2026

Government land sale deal cancelled on Mar. 6 after scam was exposed on Mar. 5

Deal withdrawn in haste, suspects walk free; KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa seeks probe

Mysore/Mysuru: In a startling development, an individual who had entered into a sale agreement with a Bengaluru-based developer, claiming ownership of 24 acres and 10 guntas of Government land at Survey No. 4, Kurubarahalli at the foot of Chamundi Hill, has hastily cancelled the agreement.

Addressing media persons at his office this morning, Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who had busted the irregularity by releasing a set of documents substantiating his charges on Mar. 5, said that soon after the scam was made public, an individual named Prashanth Uchil cancelled the sale agreement within 24 hours, on Mar. 6.

Srivatsa expressed his wholehearted gratitude to the District Minister and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for acting swiftly in the case, saving Government land from falling into the hands of land sharks.

He also demanded a thorough probe and criminal action against the sellers, Revenue officials and Sub-Registrar, stating that such a large-scale irregularity was not possible without an unholy nexus between the suspects and officials.

However, this does not suffice, Srivatsa said, as the following developments related to the cancellation of the sale agreement itself give rise to a set of doubts.

Cancellation and how

Firstly, the copy of the sale agreement entered into with the Bengaluru developer dated Dec. 12, 2025, had 14 to 15 signatories, including Uchil, claiming ownership of the land.

However, the same agreement has been cancelled solely by Uchil. Whether the remaining signatories had given a General Power of Attorney (GPA) to Uchil, questioned Srivatsa, who alleged that there seems to be more than what meets the eye.

Financial transactions

Secondly, the sale agreement had minute details related to financial transactions and payments. For example, the agreement cites the number of five cheques issued for Rs. 50 lakh each, a Demand Draft (DD) for Rs. 1 crore and others, meeting the total transaction value of Rs. 4.75 crore for 24.10 acres of land.

Crores paid in one go?

Thirdly, while cancelling the sale agreement, the document says that Rs. 4.75 crore has been returned in a lump sum, without any minute details.

“Does this mean the amount was returned in one go? If yes, what was the mode of payment?” asked Srivatsa, who sensed something fishy behind the entire transaction. The law forbids large-sum payments in cash, citing provisions of the Income Tax (IT) Act and other laws, he said.

One signatory

Mincing no words, Srivatsa said that when Uchil came down to Mysuru and cancelled the sale agreement, he was let off the hook without any enquiry, blatantly ignoring the gravity of the case. In such cases, a criminal case has to be booked against the perpetrators, opined the MLA.

What is alarming is the foxy manner in which the suspects laid their hands on Government land. Had the said land been flagged as ‘Government land’ in the documents at the Sub-Registrar’s office, nobody could have attempted to usurp the land. However, in this case, the particular land was not flagged, leading to suspicions about the handiwork of any staff or official at the Sub-Registrar’s office, he alleged.

Ownership status

Strangely, even after the cancellation of the sale agreement, the document related to the said land still bears the names of others as owners.

As conveyed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the status of ownership may be modified by Thursday (Mar. 12) midnight, said Srivatsa, questioning the delay.

A vast tract of land

Survey No. 4, Kurubarahalli alone covers a vast tract of 1,500 acres of land, among which khata for 482 acres has been sought by individuals citing Court orders. This means the remaining land belongs to the Government, said Srivatsa.

Rs. 900 crore, not Rs. 200 crore!

MLA Srivatsa, who had earlier estimated the value of 24 acres and 10 guntas of land at Survey No. 4 in Kurubarahalli at Rs. 200 crore, has said that given the prevailing market value, it could go up to Rs. 900 crore.

At the current market rate, even if the value is calculated at Rs. 10,000 per square foot, one acre of land may fetch not less than Rs. 43 crore, totalling about Rs. 900 crore for 24 acres and 10 guntas of land, he added.

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, BJP District Spokesperson M. Mohan, former Mayor Shivakumar, City BJP General Secretary M. Somsundar, BJP Krishnaraja Constituency President Gopalraj Urs and Media Convener M.S. Mahesh Raje Urs were present at the press meet.

‘Accused took cue from CM who returned 14 MUDA sites’

Training his guns on Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah, MLA Srivatsa said the CM himself must take the blame for setting a precedent, but for the wrong reasons, as large-scale land-related irregularities are going unnoticed and escaping action in his hometown of Mysuru.

He alleged that just as the CM’s family members returned 14 disputed sites to the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to avoid punitive action, the perpetrators in the present case involving 24.10 acres of Government land at Survey No. 4, Kurubarahalli, may have taken a cue from it and cancelled the Sale Deed to escape legal consequences.

Citing more examples, Srivatsa referred to the alleged attempts to encroach upon a lake in the heart of Kempu Cheluvajammanni (KC) Layout and Govt. land opposite JSS College on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road. In both cases, the perpetrators were spared from action, he alleged.

Earlier, about 20 years ago, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were known for such fraudulent land deals, but now similar incidents are being extensively reported in Karnataka, he added.