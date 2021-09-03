Mysore Silk gets special postal cover

September 3, 2021

Covers also released for Coorg Arabica Coffee, Mysore Sandal Soap and Mysore Agarbathi

Bengaluru: To create awareness and promote Geographical Indication (GI) tag products of Karnataka, Department of Posts, Karnataka Postal Circle, released special covers on such products.

The products that are showcased in special covers are: Mysore Silk, Coorg Arabica Coffee, Chikkamagaluru Arabica Coffee, Bababudangiri Coffee, Devanahalli Pomelo, Bangalore Blue Grapes, Bangalore Rose Onion, Mysore Sandal Soap, Kolhapuri Chappal, and Mysore Agarbathi.

While Darjeeling tea was the first Indian product to qualify for the GI tag, Mysore Silk has the distinction of being the first GI tagged product from Karnataka.

The GI tag given to a product serves as an assurance of quality that is attributable to its place of origin. The product can be natural, agricultural or manufactured, and includes several handicraft and food products as well. The tag ensures that none other than those registered as authorised users are allowed to use the product name.

The event was held yesterday in Bengaluru in association with Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Mysore Silk, Coffee Board, Department of Horticulture, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd., LIDKAR and All India Agarbathi Manufacturing Association.

The special covers were released by Sharda Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Bengaluru and Minister of Horticulture Munirathna. The covers are available for sale at Philatelic Bureau of Bengaluru GPO, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi Head Post Offices in Karnataka Postal Circle.

It will also be available at e-post office www.indiapost.gov.in. Bhanuprakash, General Manager (Marketing), KSIC, received the Special Postal GI Cover on KSIC heritage product.

The GI tagged products are deeply linked with the place of origin and have historical and cultural significance. As GI tagged products are usually hand-crafted or cultivated, encouraging these products will ensure a sustainable livelihood of the producers which will result in the development of the region.

For the record, 18 items from Mysuru region have got the GI tag — Nanjangud Banana, Mysore Mallige, Mysore Betel Leaf, Mysore Silk, Mysore Agarbathi, Mysore Rosewood Inlay, Mysore Sandalwood Oil, Mysore Sandal Soap, Mysore Traditional Paintings, Ganjifa Cards, Ganjifa Cards (logo), Mysore Silk (Logo), Coorg Orange, Channapatna Dolls, Coorg Green Cardamom and Coorg Arabica Coffee.