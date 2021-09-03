Panchayat Officer penalised for not wearing mask

September 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sending out a strong message that flouting of COVID-19 protocols will not be tolerated, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has imposed a fine of Rs. 250 on the Chief Officer of Kadakola Town Panchayat for not properly wearing the mask.

The Officer was flouting the rules at a COVID review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham yesterday and senior officers from the district like Taluk Panchayat, Town Panchayat and also MCC were part of the meeting. The meeting was called to take stock of vaccination targets, achievements and also the stocks, RT-PCR tests and related issues.

During the meeting, the DC was directing the officers to ensure that those attending meetings and functions compulsorily wear face masks. As the Chief Officer was found not wearing a mask properly, he was slapped a spot fine of Rs. 250 by the MCC, a note from the MCC said.

The DC had ordered the officers to collect the full fine amount of Rs. 250 instead of Rs. 100. This is probably for the first time a high-level officer was penalised for non-COVID-appropriate behaviour.

MCC Officers said that though senior officials had warned the Chief Officer several times to wear the mask properly, he did not pay heed. MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj said, “We collected Rs. 250 fine from the concerned official.”