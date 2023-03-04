Mysore Silk, Thanjavur Paintings granted GI tag

March 4, 2023

New Delhi: As many as 429 products like Mysore Silk, Kangra Tea and Thanjavur Paintings have been granted Geographical Indications (GIs) tag as on date, including 31 foreign goods, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), an arm of the Ministry, said that steps have been taken to promote these goods. “A total of 429 GIs have been registered as on date in India, including 31 foreign products,” the DPIIT said in its annual report 2022-23.

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a particular geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

There is a proper process of registration of GI products, which includes filing of application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, show cause notice, publication in the geographical indications journal, opposition to registration, and registration.

The famous goods which carry GI tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.

India’s Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection) Act, 1999 is effective from September 15, 2003. Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years, following which it can be renewed.

The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports. About the National Single Window System (NSWS), the report said that the platform is stable and running live with approvals live from 27 Central Ministries.

Currently, 19 States/ UTs are integrated with the system. These States include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat. “The NSWS team is working with remaining States/ UTs to complete on boarding of all 36 States/ UTs by March 31,” it said.

Envisioned as a one-stop shop for investor-related approvals and services in the country, the system was soft-launched in September 2021.