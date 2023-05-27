Finding global markets for Mysuru’s unique products

May 27, 2023

Capacity-building programme held to promote exports of locally sourced products

Mysore/Mysuru: A capacity-building programme was organised on Friday for local artisans and entrepreneurs for promotion of Mysuru’s unique products such as Mysore Agarbathi, Mysore Silk, Mysore Silk Logo, traditional paintings, Mysore sandalwood oil and soaps, jasmine (Mysore Mallige), Mysore Vilyadele (betel leaf), Mysore Pak, Nanjangud Rasabale, rosewood inlay and Ganjifa paintings.

Many of the products have Geographical Indications (GI) tags and have a huge demand in India and abroad. The event, held at Hotel Pai Vista, was jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), District Industries Centre (DIC) and MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Bengaluru.

Over 100 artisans, entrepreneurs, exporters, businessmen, manufacturers, start-ups and industrialists attended the event. In a bid to promote exports of locally sourced products, the Centre has been striving to identify new products and new export destinations.

Presenting the Industrial Policy of Karnataka 2020-2025, DIC Joint Director T. Dinesh said that some of the initiatives were introducing policies, providing incentives for manufacturing, easing restrictions on export procedures, etc. The government has also introduced newer ways to improve exports certifying high-quality products, he added.

“Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs, manufacturers and producers are unaware of the export opportunities and a conducive market opportunity available for them,” he regretted.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is responsible for execution of import and export policies with the main objective of promoting India’s exports. It plays an important role in development of trading relations with various other nations, he noted.

“The Government has established various Export Promotion Councils to cater to the speciﬁc requirements of different export products and thus, to help exporters by providing access to international markets, promoting Indian products through various activities and increasing the overall exports,” he explained.

In addition, the FIEO is the apex trade promotion organisation that is responsible for representing and assisting Indian entrepreneurs and exporters in foreign markets. “It acts as the crucial interface between Indian exporters, Central Government, State Governments, ﬁnancial institutions, ports, railways, surface transport and other concerned stakeholders,” Dinesh said, asking entrepreneurs to make use of the policies and facilities.

Dinesh apprised participants of the support and the facilitation being offered by both State and Centre governments under the GI tag initiative for promotion of exports.

Deputy Director of FIEO, Bengaluru D.M. Dhanalakshmi, Section Head of DGFT, Bengaluru Rajendra Meena, Junior Assistant of FIEO V. Bhagyalakshmi, Deputy Director IEDS, MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Bengaluru, Assistant Director Handicrafts Service Centre Sunil Kumar, Vice-President, Exports N. Rangarao and Sons EYA Selvakumar also spoke about various export promotion topics.

MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju proposed a vote of thanks. MCCI Hon. Secretary Shivaji Rao, Jt. Secretary Vinod Jain, Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda and others were present.