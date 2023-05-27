IRS Officer from Kodagu appointed Dy. Director of Enforcement

May 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Kottangada Pemmaiah, an Indian Revenue Services (IRS – Income Tax) Officer from Kodagu, has been appointed as Deputy Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement.

The appointment order was issued by the Office of the President of India on May 25. Dr. Pemmaiah from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) cadre is among 17 officers who have been appointed as Deputy Director of Enforcement.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is a multi-disciplinary organisation mandated with the investigation of offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

It functions under the Department of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance. As a premier financial investigation agency of the Government of India, the Enforcement Directorate functions in strict compliance with the Constitution and laws of India.

The Directorate of Enforcement has Delhi as its headquarters and is headed by the Director of Enforcement. There are five Regional Offices in Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Delhi headed by Special Directors of Enforcement. There are 10 Zonal offices each of which is headed by a Deputy Director.

Dr. Pemmaiah has excelled in the roles of Deputy Director (Investigation), Surat, Gujarat and Deputy Director of the Foreign Asset Investigation Unit (FAIU) in Surat.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Pemmaiah said that basically Indian Police Service or Indian Revenue Services or Customs, and a 5-year experience is the criteria for the appointment of Deputy Director of Enforcement.

“They had verified my previous work done and they had a series of interviews after which the selection has been made. So, with the blessings of ‘Guru Karona’ I was one of the 17 officers. I am happy that I have been given this responsibility and this is a sensitive assignment considering the nature of the job and its national importance,” he said.

Dr. Pemmaiah is the son of Kottangada late Devaiah. His mother Viju Devaiah is a social worker and President of Cauvery Pommakkada Koota at Gonikoppa. Before getting into Civil Services, Dr. Pemmaiah was serving as Resident Medical Officer at Gonikoppa Community Health Centre.